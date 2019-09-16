Saudi Oil Attacks: Saudis say global market won't be affected

Saudi officials say they're making sure the global market won't experience oil shortages after two of the kingdom's oil facilities were attacked on Saturday. Yemen's Houthi rebels say they carried out the strikes, which have now resulted in a war of words between the US and Iran. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has this report. #Saudis, #Houthis, #OilProduction