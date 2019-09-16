Israel's Annexation Plan: OIC says plan to annex West Bank is 'racist'

Israel is preparing for a snap general election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the country's longest-serving prime minister, and wants to secure another term in office. But ahead of Tuesday's polls, he's made a particularly controversial promise to appease his support base. Reagan Des Vignes reports.