SOLAR IN SPACE: Science Fiction or New Frontier?
It is an energy source that is out of this world. Solar power - in space. Can it be the answer for our future energy needs? Guests: Hasan Baig Researcher, University of Exeter Jordi Barrera Ars Vice President, Open Cosmos Michael Loweth Business Manager, Oxford Space Systems Paul Jaffe Electrical Engineer, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Locator: Washington DC, US Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #spacebasedsolarpower #solarpower #spacesolar
September 16, 2019
