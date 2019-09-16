September 16, 2019
Netherlands community pools funds to run farm | Money Talks
A community in the Netherlands is crowd farming its way to a greener and healthier lifestyle. It's formed a co-operative that uses pooled funds to harvest produce for the surrounding households. And, as Motheo Khoaripe reports, the initiative is also part of the country's broader fight against the climate crisis. #Herenboerderij #Farming #OrganicFood
