Courier service employs women from poor Indian homes | Money Talks

A delivery company in India is trying to increase the number of women in the country's workforce. Hey Dee Dee boasts an all-female team of couriers who come from underprivileged backgrounds, and the start-up hopes to inspire more women to become financially independent. Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai. #DeliveryService #EqualOpportunity #WomenEmpowerment