BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Attacks cut Saudi oil output by 5.7M barrels per day | Money Talks
Oil prices are continuing to surge after weekend attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia crippled production in the world's largest oil exporter. Brent crude jumped 20 percent at one point, which was the biggest intra-day gain since the Gulf War in 1991. The drone attacks shut over five percent of global oil supply, with reports suggesting it could take weeks before Saudi production returns to normal levels. But US President Donald Trump's promise to tap into the country's oil reserves has managed to calm some nerves. Melinda Nucifora reports. For more on this story, we spoke to Gaurav Sharma in London. He's an oil market analyst and Forbes columnist. #BrentCrude #Oil #OPEC
Attacks cut Saudi oil output by 5.7M barrels per day | Money Talks
September 16, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us