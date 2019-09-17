Women of the World

Every year since 2010, 'Women of the World' Festival organises debates, lectures, and performances on the achievements of women and girls. Not only celebrating the contributions of more than half of the world's people, but WOW also provides a safe platform to talk about the difficulties women face. Jude Kelly CBE, Founding Director of Women of the World (WOW) Festival & Founding Director of WOW Foundation