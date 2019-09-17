WORLD
1 MIN READ
Women of the World
Every year since 2010, 'Women of the World' Festival organises debates, lectures, and performances on the achievements of women and girls. Not only celebrating the contributions of more than half of the world's people, but WOW also provides a safe platform to talk about the difficulties women face. Jude Kelly CBE, Founding Director of Women of the World (WOW) Festival & Founding Director of WOW Foundation 00:24 #WomenoftheWorld #Women #JudeKellyCBE
Women of the World
September 17, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us