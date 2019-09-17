WORLD
Women of the World | Canan Tolon | Gothenburg International Biennial
In this episode of Showcase; Women of the World 01:04 Jude Kelly CBE, Founding Director of Women of the World (WOW) Festival & Founding Director of WOW Foundation 01:48 Toronto Film Festival 2019 Winners 06:22 Gothenburg International Biennial for Contemporary Art 08:58 Ioana Leca, Artistic Director of GIBCA 09:41 Canan Tolon: You Tell Me 15:13 Nur Kocak: Our Blissful Souvenirs 19:05 #CananTolon #WomenoftheWorld #GothenburgBiennial
September 17, 2019
