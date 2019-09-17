Gold toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace in UK

An 18-carat gold toilet named ""America"" was stolen from Blenheim Palace in the UK. The toilet – created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan – was a loan from New York's Guggenheim Museum, where more than 100,000 people used it over three years. Police have been unable to retrieve the toilet and fear the thieves might melt it down.