September 17, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Senior Kashmiri politician arrested under controversial law
Senior pro-India politician and parliamentarian from India-administered Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, has been arrested under the Public Safety Act, a controversial law that allows authorities to imprison someone for up to two years or more without any charge or trial. Abdullah has been arrested for being "a threat to national security." #farooqabdullah #kashmir #indiaarticle370
Senior Kashmiri politician arrested under controversial law
Explore