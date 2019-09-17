Apple fights $14B EU tax bill | Money Talks

Fresh off the launch of its latest iPhones, Silicon Valley giant Apple has gone to the European Union's second-highest court to fight the world's biggest tax case. The trillion-dollar company is the most prominent target in the EU's crackdown on multinationals accused of using the continent to hide massive profits. For more, we spoke to Ira Spitzer, who brought us the latest from Brussels. #Apple #TaxCase #EU