September 17, 2019
BIZTECH
Turkey's aviation and tech festival kicks off | Money Talks
Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event, Teknofest, has kicked-off in Istanbul. The six-day event showcases the country's latest aviation and defence tech innovations. One prototype making a debut at the event is the country's first autonomous flying car - Cezeri. Ali Mustafa was at Teknofest to check it out. #Turkey #Cezeri #DefenceTech
