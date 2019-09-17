Tunisia’s Saied and Karoui head to presidential run-off | Money Talks

Two political outsiders are in the race to become Tunisia's next president. Sunday's early election follows the death of Beji Caid Essebsi in July and is set to shake-up the already shifting political landscape. But as Sibel Karkus reports, safeguarding the young democracy and overhauling the economy will be the biggest challenges for whoever's eventually elected to lead the North African nation. For more on this, political analyst Med Dhia Hammami joined us from Connecticut in the US. #Tunisia #PresidentialRace #Elections