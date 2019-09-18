Hurricane Dorian: Residents returning to rebuild destroyed homes

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas earlier this month killing at least 51 people with 13-hundred people still missing. On the northern island of Grand Bahama thousands of people were evacuated to the capital Nassau. Some are starting to return home to begin the clean up effort. Sally Ayhan travelled to the island and sent this report. #HurricaneDorian, #Bahamas, #Nassau