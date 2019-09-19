WORLD
The Seventh Continent: Antrepo 5
Rainforests are burning, plastic molecules saturate the oceans and the glaciers are melting. More than 3 million square kilometres of man-made waste float in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. This dire situation is what the artists at the main venue of the biennial have been asked to explore at the latest edition of the Istanbul biennial. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to see how the work displayed at Antreppo 5 is highlighting humanity's self-inflicted threat the planet. #TheSeventhContinent #IstanbulBiennial #Antrepo5
