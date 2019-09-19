16th Istanbul Biennial: The Seventh Continent

Showcase brings you to the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, İstanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum. It is just one of the venues playing host to work during this 16th edition of the city's biennial. Curated by eminent art historian Nicola Bourriaud, more than 220 artworks by 56 artists and art collectives will take visitors into a creative territory grouped this year under the theme: The Seventh Continent. #16thIstanbulBiennial #TheSeventhContinent #Istanbul