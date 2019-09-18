September 18, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Facebook's new policy board change its fortunes around?
Some people online are calling it the company's 'Supreme Court' , because it will be able to overrule Mark Zuckerberg on decisions about what should and shouldn't be allowed on the platform. The company took this step after years of complaints about the content it circulates, AND as it announces plans to improve its artificial intelligence. #Facebook #NewsFeed #TRTWorld
Will Facebook's new policy board change its fortunes around?
Explore