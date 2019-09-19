WORLD
Who’s Behind the Saudi Oil Attacks?
In an unprecedented attack amidst rising regional tensions, Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure was targeted in an air strike that laid bare the vulnerability of the kingdom’s oil facilities. It’s unclear who carried out the attack as Houthi rebels in Yemen claim responsibility and the United States blames Iran. So, how will the Saudis respond? And will the attack destabilise the region? #Aramco #SaudiOil #SaudiArabia #Iran #Israel #MiddleEast Guests: Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Yemeni Journalist Salman Al-Ansari President of Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs Analyst Adam Weinstein Political Analyst
Who’s Behind the Saudi Oil Attacks?
September 19, 2019
