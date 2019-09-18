BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
No single party wins majority in Israel's 120-seat Knesset | Money Talks
Israeli citizens took to the polls for the second time this year after a coalition government fell through. But with more than half the votes counted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be headed for a deadlock with former army chief Benny Gantz. That means more political wrangling and more uncertainty for the economy where the budget deficit has grown to the biggest in five years. Shoaib Hassan has more. For more on this, let's go to Sami Nader in Beirut. He's the director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, which focuses on the economics and geopolitics of the region.
No single party wins majority in Israel's 120-seat Knesset | Money Talks
September 18, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us