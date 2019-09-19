IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING! (probably)! BREXIT Radio star, MP and MEP!

LBC’s Iain Dale, Labour MP Kate Hoey and Brexit Party’s Louis Stedman-Bryce come together for the first time. Kate says some of colleagues gang up on her... and Louis says as a gay black man he feels at home in the Brexit Party!? Radio star Iain reveals he’s also a diabetic farmer who’s not afraid of leaving the EU nor of the predicted medical shortages.