TEPCO officials cleared of criminal negligence over Fukushima | Money Talks

A Tokyo court has acquitted three former executives of the Tokyo Electric Power company of criminal negligence in the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. But as Mobin Nasir reports, troubles are far from over for officials responsible for cleaning up the fallout. For more - Jan Haverkamp joined us from Amsterdam. He's a specialist in nuclear energy and energy policy. #Fukushima #TEPCO