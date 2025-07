Isik Guner

Snapping a photograph of a bouquet of flowers only takes a milli-second with your smartphone. But with the help of one Turkish botanical artist, you might be able to draw the flowers better by hand. In the latest book by Isik Guner, the botanical artist gives step by step instructions of how to create hyper-realistic portraits of plants and flowers. Isik Guner, Botanical Artist 00:19 #IsikGuner #BotanicalArtist #Hyperrealism