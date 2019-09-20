WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi Oil Attacks: Iran warns of 'all-out war' if attacked
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has warned that any military attack on his country by the US or Saudi Arabia will result in "all-out war". Zarif also denied Iran was responsible for the attacks which severely damaged two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia at the weekend. The US Secretary of State is discussing the attacks with regional leaders in the Gulf. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #SaudiOilAttack #SaudiIranWar #AllOutWar
Saudi Oil Attacks: Iran warns of 'all-out war' if attacked
September 20, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us