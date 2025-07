Canada Election: Trudeau apologises for 'brownface' makeup

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a growing backlash after multiple photographs emerged showing him wearing black and brown face makeup in the 1990s and the 2000s. He has since apologized, but also shown defiance ahead of a federal election. Yasmine El-Sabawi has this story. #JustinTrudeauBlackface #BlackfaceMakeup #CanadaElection