September 20, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Business Market Wrap | TRT World
The US Federal Reserve approved a quarter-point interest rate cut this week but offered few indications that further reductions are ahead as members were divided on what to do next. While the bank of England indicated that Brexit uncertainty will keep interest rates lower for longer. We spoke to David Madden from London, He is a market analyst from CMC Markets. #USFed #BankofEngland #Brexit
Business Market Wrap | TRT World
Explore