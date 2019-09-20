September 20, 2019
US drone strike kills 30 farmers in Afghanistan despite letter detailing civilian presence
A US drone strike in Afghanistan killed at least 30 farmers resting after a day’s labour in the fields ahead of the pine nut harvest season. A letter detailing civilian presence in the area targeted was sent to the governor of the province weeks ago, but failed to prevent the strike. #Afghanistandronestrike #USdronestrike #afghanistan
