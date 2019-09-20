September 20, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cyprus Talks: Turkish Cypriot PM talks to TRT World
The United Nations is stepping up the pressure on Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders to get back to the negotiating table and reunify the divided island. The UN Secretary-General wants to meet the leaders of both communities this month. At the same time, on the island, there's controversy about a sealed-off tourist area. This report from TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent, Andrew Hopkins.
Cyprus Talks: Turkish Cypriot PM talks to TRT World
Explore