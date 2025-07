Teknofest 2019: Turkey's latest fighter jet on display

Tensions between Turkey and the US are having a deep impact on Turkey's defence industry. Washington has blocked the sale of its F-35 fighter jet to Ankara after Turkey had already invested one billion dollars in the programme. But as Ali Mustafa reports, the setback is providing a push for Turkey's aerospace sector. #Teknofest2019 #TurkishDefence #TurkeyFighterJet