September 21, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Climate Strike: Millions of people joined global climate strike
Millions of people are protesting across the world in what could turn out to be the biggest climate demonstration in history. Students are skipping school and workers walking off their jobs to join the global strike. As Sarah Morice reports demonstrators are angry at government inaction on the climate crisis. #ClimateStrike #ClimateChange #GretaThunberg
