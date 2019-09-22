Spiderman Lasso: Police test an alternative to tasers

Police in the United States are testing a so-called "Spiderman lasso" as a safer alternative to tasers. The device fires an unbreakable rope that wraps around suspects and stops them in their tracks. As Sarah Morice reports it doesn't use electricity like tasers do, so it eliminates the risk of triggering a heart attack. #SpidermanLasso #WrapTechnology #Lasso