Gulf Tensions: Iran to present Gulf security plan to the UN

Iranians are a people of logic and negotiation, but won't stand by as foreign powers violate their country's borders. That's according to President Hassan Rouhani, who says if the United States continues to play politics and keeps its troops in the Middle East, the region will never be safe. Rouhani accuses the US of wanting to capitalise on disputes among Gulf nations, after Washington announced it's sending more troops to Saudi Arabia. Rouhani will present a plan to the UN General Assembly - one of Gulf cooperation and peace.