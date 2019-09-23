September 23, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Revolution in Four Seasons | Storyteller
A Revolution in Four Seasons is the story of Emna and Jawhara, and the struggle for democracy in Tunisia, the country that kicked off the Arab Spring revolutions. Standing in contrast to the civil wars of Syria and Yemen, the autocratic retreat of Egypt and the unstable failed state of Libya, Tunisia perseveres alone in its dogged march towards a more democratic future.
A Revolution in Four Seasons | Storyteller
Explore