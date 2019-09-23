September 23, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fewer words, more action on climate change!
At the UN, world leaders discuss the dangers the planet faces if pollution is not reduced. We've been here before, there have been many summits much talking and yet polluting emissions continue to increase and the planet continues to warm. The UN's weather service says these past five years have been the hottest ever recorded. #ClimateAction #ClimateChange #UNClimateSummit
Fewer words, more action on climate change!
Explore