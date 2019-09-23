BIZTECH
UN says last five years the hottest on record | Money Talks
The world's leading climate scientists say the world is losing the race against global heating. The warning comes as world leaders gather in New York for the UN Climate Action Summit. More than three years since the Paris Climate Accord was signed, people are still burning record amounts of fossil fuels. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the effects of the climate crisis are hurting lives and livelihoods. For more, we spoke to Sven Harmeling in Bonn, Germany. He's the global policy lead on climate change from the non-profit organisation, CARE International. #ClimateChange #FossilFuels #GlobalHeat
September 23, 2019
