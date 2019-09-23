Thousands stranded as UK’s Thomas Cook collapses | Money Talks

The oldest travel company in the world has gone into liquidation. Thomas Cook started his business in England back in 1841. Once at the forefront of mass tourism, the company pioneered affordable package holidays, but in recent years struggled with debt. Last week, emergency bailout talks started with the British government but fell through over the weekend. Around 150,000 British holidaymakers are now in need of repatriation, and more than 21,000 employees will lose their jobs. Simon McGregor-Wood reports #ThomasCook #UKtravel #Liquidation