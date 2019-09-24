Pre-wedding photo industry booming in China | Money Talks

Marriage is a matter of love and increasingly of money too. Especially in China, where couples spend vast amounts on their weddings. As Sibel Karkus reports, a big portion of their budget doesn't even go into the wedding itself, but to photo shoots ahead of it. And that means a honeymoon for photo studios across the country. #ChinesePhotography #WeddingPhotos