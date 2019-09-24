September 24, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Climate Crisis: UN Climate Summit under way in New York
Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg has told world leaders their inaction on the climate crisis has failed her generation. Thunberg addressed delegates at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, where they've announced new pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Nick Harper is there. #ClimateCrisis #GretaThunberg #UNClimateSummit
Climate Crisis: UN Climate Summit under way in New York
Explore