WORLD
1 MIN READ
Egypt’s Anti-Sisi Protests
Thousands of Egyptians took to the streets, demanding the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. The protests were triggered after a former military contractor called Mohamed Ali began posting videos online from outside the country -- alleging he had evidence of widespread government corruption and misuse of public funds. Sisi says the allegations are lies and has responded by ordering a police crackdown. We look at the latest round of anti-government demonstrations across Egypt and ask: can they succeed? Guests: #MohamedAli #SisiProtest #EgyptProtest #AntiSisi Amr Magdi Researcher at the Human Rights Watch Timothy Kaldas Non-Resident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy Emily Hawthorne Middle East and North Africa Analyst at Stratfor Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association
Egypt’s Anti-Sisi Protests
September 25, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us