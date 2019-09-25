Egypt’s Anti-Sisi Protests

Thousands of Egyptians took to the streets, demanding the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi. The protests were triggered after a former military contractor called Mohamed Ali began posting videos online from outside the country -- alleging he had evidence of widespread government corruption and misuse of public funds. Sisi says the allegations are lies and has responded by ordering a police crackdown. We look at the latest round of anti-government demonstrations across Egypt and ask: can they succeed? Guests: #MohamedAli #SisiProtest #EgyptProtest #AntiSisi Amr Magdi Researcher at the Human Rights Watch Timothy Kaldas Non-Resident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy Emily Hawthorne Middle East and North Africa Analyst at Stratfor Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association