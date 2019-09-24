September 24, 2019
WORLD
Sexual assault victim Chanel Miller tells her story for the first time
Chanel Miller, who most people know as Emily Doe, was sexually assaulted by Stanford University athlete Brock Turner in 2015. Turner was sentenced to six months in jail, which many thought was a light sentence for his crime. Miller, who just recently revealed her identity, spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview.
