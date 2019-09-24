RUGBY WORLD CUP: CYCLISTS COMPLETE EPIC JOURNEY TO DELIVER WORLD CUP WHISTLE

The Rugby World Cup in Japan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for sports fans. It’s the first time the tournament is being held in Asia and it promises to be the most evenly contested competition in decades. But flying to Tokyo can be expensive. So, how do you get there? What about cycling? All you need is a bike, an open mind and plenty of time. Lance Santos reports on one of the most incredible rides you’re likely to see.