UN chief warns against dividing world amid crises | Money Talks
World leaders have gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. This year, the gathering is being held amid rising tensions in the Middle East, growing calls for action on the climate crisis, and the ongoing trade war between the US and China. In his opening speech, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the growing divisions across the globe, while US President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke against globalism, saying the future instead belonged to patriots. He's also accused Iran of fueling wars in Yemen and Syria, and once again slammed Beijing's trade practices. For more on this, Frank Ucciardo joined us New York. #UNGA #DonaldTrump #TradeTensions
September 24, 2019
