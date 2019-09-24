BIZTECH
UK Supreme Court: Parliament suspension illegal | Money Talks
The UK's Supreme Court has found that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he decided to suspend parliament early. In a unanimous judgement all 11 Justices also found that the original shut down of parliament was null and void and that it was up the Speaker to reconvene parliament as soon as he wants. It is a blow for Johnson and opposition politicians are calling for his resignation. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on the latest blow to Boris Johnson's Brexit plans, we spoke to David Henig. He's the UK director at the European Centre for International Political Economy in London. #Brexit #UKparliament #BorisJohnson
September 24, 2019
