Halil Altindere's Abracadabra

Istiklal street is home to some of Istanbul's most interesting characters from dancers and musicians to tourists and local residents. They have certainly served as an inspiration to the city's artists and writers. Now an exhibition uses a 'touch of magic' to honour the many faces seen on this sprawling boulevard. Showcase's Sena Arslan went to see how. #HalilAltindere #Abracadabra #Magic