Gaza Leaf Art: Students turn to art to help cope with stress

Art therapy is a popular form of rehabilitation and treatment for several mental illnesses, including post-traumatic stress and depression. Psychologists have expressed concern over the high rates of those illnesses among the people of Gaza since Israel's siege began in 2007. One young woman has found an unusual way to cope with her stress, using painting and traditional Palestinian cuisine. Sena Saylan has the story.