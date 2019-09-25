September 25, 2019
Formal impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump to take place
We begin in the United States where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced Congress will begin the process of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Trump has been under fire to reveal what was said in his conversation with the Ukrainian president. As Lionel Donovan reports from Washington, the US President says it's all a 'Democrat witch hunt'.
