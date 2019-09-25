WORLD
1 MIN READ
Top UK court rules against PM Johnson - Brexit Battle
The UK Parliament is expected to reconvene on Wednesday. It comes after Britain's highest court ruled unanimously that the five-week suspension of parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unlawful. It's a major setback for Johnson, who's now facing calls to resign. He says he suspended parliament to outline his domestic agenda. But in a blistering judgement, the Supreme Court said it was wrong to stop MPs from carrying out their duties in the run-up to Brexit. TRT World's Simon McGregor Wood has this report. #Brexit
Top UK court rules against PM Johnson - Brexit Battle
September 25, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us