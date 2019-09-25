September 25, 2019
Afghanistan's Future: Young people hopeful about Saturday's vote
Afghanistan is set to hold a presidential election on Saturday as powerful militant groups like the Taliban warn people not to vote. There's been an apparent increase in the number of terrorist attacks over the last few months. But the government wants people to simply ignore the threats and get to the ballot boxes. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Kabul.
