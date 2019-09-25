September 25, 2019
TRT World’s special coverage on Kashmir nominated for an award
We’ve been shortlisted for The People’s Lovie Award for best internet video in the category "News & Politics" for our special coverage on Kashmir in Lockdown. On August 5, 2019, India revoked the decades-old special status of Jammu and Kashmir, by rescinding Article 370 of the constitution, which granted the disputed territory limited autonomy since 1947.
