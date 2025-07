Tamer Nafar | Sponsorship in Art | A Place and A Story

In this episode of Showcase; Tamer Nafar One on One 00:31 Sponsorship in Art 09:12 Paddy Johnson, Freelance Writer for Observer 10:14 Brad Pitt: Ad Astra 14:10 Damon Wise, Freelance Film Journalist 16:55 A Place and A Story 21:39 #TamerNafar #SponsorshipinArt #BradPitt