September 26, 2019
The War In Syria: Turkey tells UN unhappy with safe zone progress
Turkey and the US are working to create a safe zone in north east Syria. They've started doing joint air and ground patrols. But, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told leaders at the UN General Assembly he is unhappy with progress made so far. Turkey says it wants the US to take its concerns about the presence of the YPG terror group near its border seriously.
